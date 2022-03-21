Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE shares surge ahead of record date for bonus issue

BSE shares surge ahead of record date for bonus issue

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

  • BSE has fixed March 22 as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus shares

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of BSE Ltd surged more than 3% to 972 apiece on the NSE in Monday's early deals, with the stock trading ex-bonus a day ahead of its record date for the bonus shares issue. The stock exchange has fixed Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares.

Shares of BSE Ltd surged more than 3% to 972 apiece on the NSE in Monday's early deals, with the stock trading ex-bonus a day ahead of its record date for the bonus shares issue. The stock exchange has fixed Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares.

The bonus issue will be in the ratio of 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company, it had announced in an exchange filing. The stock exchange's board had met on February 8, 2022 to consider and approve the bonus issue along with its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The bonus issue will be in the ratio of 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company, it had announced in an exchange filing. The stock exchange's board had met on February 8, 2022 to consider and approve the bonus issue along with its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A company issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make if affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its pre-existing shareholders.

Established in 1875, the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first stock exchange, one of India's leading exchange groups. The bourse was established as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association’ in 1875. In 2017, the BSE became the first listed stock exchange of India. BSE's popular equity index - the S&P BSE Sensex - is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!