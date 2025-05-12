BSE share price surges over 7% to all-time high, m-cap nears ₹1 lakh crore after 91% rally from March lows

BSE share price today: Shares of the BSE Ltd, one of Asia's oldest stock exchanges, surged 7.2% in intraday trade on Monday, May 12, mirroring the strong buying sentiment on Dalal Street, as India and Pakistan reached a truce over the weekend following intense missile and drone strikes on each other’s military installations.

The easing of geopolitical tensions brought the bulls back in charge of the Indian stock market. The stock kicked off the session with a gap up and continued to build on gains to cross the ₹7,000 mark for the first time, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹7,047 apiece.

With today’s sharp rally, the BSE share price has gained 91.4% from its March low of ₹3,682 apiece. The stellar recovery in a short span has pushed the company's market capitalisation close to ₹1 lakh crore.

Based on today’s all-time high, BSE’s market cap has reached around ₹95,345 crore, adding ₹45,528 crore in just three months. The strong March quarter performance (Q4FY25) also prompted brokerages to raise their target price for the stock, further supporting the ongoing rally and making BSE one of the most notable turnaround stocks from recent lows.

BSE posts stellar performance in March quarter BSE reported a 364% jump in its March 2025 quarter profit to ₹493 crore as against ₹106 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its revenue also jumped 75% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25 (FY25) to ₹847 crore, compared with ₹484 crore in the same period last fiscal, driven by a growth in transaction charges, service to corporate, and other operating income.

EBITDA margin expanded to 57.2% as against Motilal Oswal Financial Services' expectation of 52.6%.

For the entire financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a 70% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,326 crore. It had earlier reported a net profit of ₹778 crore for the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations also more than doubled to ₹2,957 crore.

Brokerages raise target price to as high as ₹ 7,600 after Q4 results Following the company’s March quarter results, Motilal Oswal revised its premium ADTO estimates to ₹157 billion and ₹190 billion for FY26 and FY27, respectively, with further headroom for an increase, as the premium ADTO for April 2025 stood at ₹155 billion. Consequently, it has raised its earnings estimates by 9% and 13% for FY26 and FY27, respectively.

Motilal Oswal has therefore reiterated its 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target of ₹7,600. Jefferies has revised BSE’s target price to ₹7,000 per share from ₹5,250, while maintaining its 'Hold' rating. Nuvama Institutional Equities has a 'Buy' rating on BSE shares, with a target price of ₹7,200 per share.

