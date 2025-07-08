BSE share price tanks 15% in three sessions after Sebi bans Jane Street; down 21% from record high. Time to buy?

BSE share price plunged more than 9% on Tuesday amid heavy selling pressure. BSE shares declined as much as 9.14% to ₹2,395 apiece on the NSE. BSE share price has tanked nearly 21% from its record high of ₹3,030 apiece hit on July 10, 2025.

In the past three sessions, BSE share price has tumbled 15% since capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned US trading firm Jane Street on allegations of manipulation in the stock indices for profits in derivatives trading.

Last week, SEBI barred the US trading company from the Indian stock market, saying an investigation found it manipulated stock indices through positions taken in derivatives. SEBI also said it would ‘impound’ ₹4,840 crore from Jane Street, which it said were the ‘unlawful gains earned’ from the alleged misconduct.

Sebi action led to heavy selling in capital market stocks, including BSE shares, on concerns that it would impact trading volumes in the derivatives market.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the SEBI board is likely to discuss steps to curb retail trading in options, including linking options and cash exposure. This move is estimated to curtail options liquidity and increase cash market liquidity.

As per data from exchanges, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) form 3-8% of equity derivatives turnover and propriety traders form 60-65% of total; rest by individuals & others.

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects earnings hit for BSE may be low as FPIs form 3-4% of turnover.

“For BSE, derivatives drive ~58% of FY26E revenues. In this segment, FPIs drive ~3-4% of turnover, and we estimate that contribution from Jane Street would be a smaller subset of that (~1% as per Jefferies estimates). Hence, we see a limited impact of Jane Street on BSE's earnings. A 100 bps impact on our FY26 premium estimates would impact EPS by ~60-70 bps,” Jefferies said in a note.

BSE Share Price Outlook BSE share price, on the daily charts, has slipped below its recent swing low of ₹2,500, forming a clear lower high and lower low structure — a sign that sellers are taking control, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“BSE stock price now appears to be heading towards the major swing low of ₹2,385, which is a crucial level to watch. A breach and close below ₹2,385 will turn the structure extremely bearish, triggering long unwinding and profit booking. This breakdown could drag the BSE stock price down towards its previous all-time high and swing breakout level of ₹2,038,” Jain said.

BSE share price has fallen 15% in one month, but the stock has rallied 40% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. BSE shares have jumped 208% in the last one year.

At 12:30 PM, BSE share price was trading 6.99% lower at ₹2,452.00 apiece on the NSE.