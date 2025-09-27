BSE share price tanks 30% from record high. Is the bottom around or more pain ahead?

BSE share price: After climbing to a new peak of ₹3,030 per share on the NSE in June 2025, BSE shares have remained under the bears' grip. BSE share price ended at ₹2,047.90 per share on Friday last week, logging an over 30% dip from the record high in just four months. The stock recently fell below its 200-DEMA support, placed at 2,130 per share, which triggered speculation about the stock making its bottom soon.

According to stock market experts, BSE shares have a history of making their bottom within a 5% range after breaking down the 200-DEMA. They said that the BSE share price has made a fresh base at ₹1,650 apiece, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. However, they maintained that BSE shares sustaining above ₹2,000 apiece for a few more sessions would mean a trend reversal.

BSE share price outlook On why the market is expecting a trend reversal in BSE shares despite over 30% dip from the lifetime high, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said, 'BSE share price is currently at a crucial juncture, having slipped below its 200-DEMA — a development that typically signals the beginning of a bearish trend. However, an interesting pattern has emerged over the past two years: each time the BSE share price fell below its 200-DEMA, it formed a bottom within a -5% range of this key moving average."

"The coming week will be critical. If the BSE share price manages to reclaim and sustain above its 200-DEMA, currently around ₹21,30, it could trigger fresh buying interest. On the other hand, failure to do so may expose it to a meaningful correction, with downside risks extending towards the ₹1650 level," said Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart.

BSE share price target Highlighting the critical levels regarding BSE share price, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, "Post the buying climax at ₹2,738, BSE share price has already tested the initial target of ₹2,038 and is now retesting a previous swing high. The immediate support zone is placed at ₹2,040 to ₹2,000, which will be crucial for bulls to defend. A breach and sustained move below this zone will open the way for further downside, with the next logical target being the unfilled gap support in the ₹1,661 to ₹1,573 range. Until the ₹2,040 to ₹2,000 band holds, the stock may witness attempts at stabilisation, but overall sentiment remains weak after the sharp reversal from the top."