BSE share price vs MCX share price: Which exchange stock to buy amid bull run?
BSE share price has witnessed an impressive surge of over 330% YTD, underscoring the robust investor confidence in the exchange. Similarly, MCX shares have demonstrated substantial growth, registering an 85% increase during the same period.
Shares of BSE and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) continued their upward trajectory, reaching record highs on Wednesday. BSE share price surged by 2.63%, reaching a high of ₹2,383.00 apiece, while MCX shares rallied as much as 6.4% to hit a high of ₹2,952.55 apiece on the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started