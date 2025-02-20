Mint Market

BSE shares climb around 4% after Goldman Sachs buys 7.28 lakh shares in company, up nearly 13% in 2 sessions

BSE Ltd shares rose nearly 4% on February 20 after Goldman Sachs acquired a stake through an open market transaction, following an 8.5% jump the previous day. The stock has increased almost 13% over two sessions, reaching an intra-day high of 5,845.

Pranati Deva
Published20 Feb 2025, 09:49 AM IST
BSE shares climb around 4% after Goldman Sachs buys 7.28 lakh shares in company, up nearly 13% in 2 sessions

Shares of BSE Ltd extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Thursday, February 20, surging nearly 4 percent in intra-day trade after global investment firm Goldman Sachs acquired a stake in the leading stock exchange through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte purchased 7.28 lakh shares of BSE Ltd through an open market transaction on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs acquired the shares of Mumbai-based BSE at an average price of 5,504.42 per share, bringing the total deal value to 401.19 crore. However, the details of the sellers in the transaction were not immediately available.

Stock Price Trend

The stock rallied as much as 3.8 percent, hitting an intra-day high of 5,845. This surge follows an 8.5 percent jump in the previous session on Wednesday, February 20. In these 2 sessions, the stock has risen almost 13 percent.

The scrip has added over 10 percent in February so far after a 0.4 percent fall in January 2025. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has given multibagger returns, soaring over 145 percent.

Financial Performance

BSE Ltd. reported a two-fold increase in its net profit for the December 2024 quarter, reaching 220 crore, compared to 108.2 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. The leading stock exchange also achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, recording 835.4 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 94 percent jump from 431.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

BSE’s average daily turnover stood at 6,800 crore during the quarter under review, slightly higher than 6,643 crore recorded in the year-ago period. The derivatives segment continued its strong growth trajectory, with a daily premium turnover of 8,758 crore, significantly up from 2,550 crore in Q3FY24.

“Throughout 2024, BSE demonstrated focus and resilience amidst challenges on the business and regulatory front by introducing new products and market enhancements and expanding our strategic footprint,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE.

