BSE share price gained around 3% on Thursday, 26 November, after HDFC Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Add, citing a recovery in derivatives trading volumes, regulatory changes and the exchange’s continued market-share gains in the options segment.

The brokerage raised its target price to ₹4,450 from ₹4,180, implying an upside potential of around 18% from the previous close.

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In its report, HDFC Securities said the upgrade reflects improving trading volumes following the disruption caused by the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS), as well as a more supportive regulatory framework under CAS 2.0. Continued gains in BSE’s options market share, a lower Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) requirement and the exchange’s ability to grow faster than the industry also underpin the more positive outlook.

BSE share price today opened at ₹3,812 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,894.60 per share, and an intraday low of ₹3,808.90 per share.

BSE shares have gained 3.13% over the past week and 15.59% in the past month, reflecting continued buying interest in the stock. The exchange’s shares have surged 47.74% year-to-date and delivered a 34.50% return over the past year.

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CAS disruption proves short-lived HDFC Securities said the disruption triggered by the introduction of CAS in August has proved temporary, as it had anticipated. Uncertainty over the expiry-day settlement price initially made option writers cautious, pulling industry options premium average daily traded value (ADTV) down to ₹610 billion — its lowest level in more than a year.

However, trading activity recovered sharply in October. Industry premium ADTV rose 42% month-on-month to ₹1,060 billion, 13% above the pre-CAS average recorded in Q1FY27. Notional ADTV also rebounded 31% to ₹507 trillion.

BSE led this recovery, with its options premium ADTV surging 53% month-on-month to ₹355 billion, 20% higher than its Q1FY27 average. This lifted the exchange’s notional and premium market shares to 48.7% and 33.5%, respectively, compared with 46.8% and 32% in Q2FY27.

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The brokerage noted that even after adjusting for October’s five Sensex expiries instead of the usual four, BSE’s premium ADTV would have stood at around ₹335 billion — still 44% higher than September. Industry premium ADTV strengthened further to ₹1,178 billion in November, up 25% from the Q1FY27 average.

CAS 2.0 could ease settlement-related concerns The brokerage also highlighted SEBI’s 15 October circular introducing CAS 2.0, which is scheduled to take effect on 7 December 2026. Under the revised framework, expiring index and stock derivatives will revert to settlement based on the 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of continuous trading between 3 pm and 3:30 pm. Expiring index contracts will end at 3:30 pm, while the auction session will shift to 3:30 pm–3:40 pm.

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HDFC Securities said the changes address the key settlement-related uncertainty that weighed on derivatives activity after CAS was introduced. Since the auction will now determine only the cash-market closing price, BSE’s relatively thin auction book — around 0.1% of cash ADTV — will no longer influence Sensex settlement.

That said, the brokerage cautioned that October’s sharp recovery was also supported by higher volatility and the presence of five Sensex expiries, while CAS 1.0 was still in force. BSE’s November-to-date premium ADTV stood at ₹324 billion, 9% below October but still 9% above its Q1FY27 average.

Earnings estimates raised; further upside triggers remain Based on the recovery in trading activity, HDFC Securities raised its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1.3%, 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. It now expects BSE’s options premium ADTV to average ₹283 billion in FY27 and ₹337 billion in FY28, while estimating market shares of 30.6%, 31% and 32.6% for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively.

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The brokerage’s Q3FY27 estimate of around ₹313 billion in BSE premium ADTV implies a 39% sequential increase from Q2FY27 and a 6% rise over Q1FY27. HDFC Securities described its assumption of around ₹275 billion for the remainder of the quarter as conservative. It also expects H2FY27 premium ADTV to average around ₹308 billion, approximately 13% below October’s run rate.

Importantly, the brokerage said its estimates do not yet factor in potential gains from an increase in BSE’s cash market share, a hike in index options pricing, monetisation of co-location facilities, or faster growth in index futures, stock futures, and options.

At current valuations, BSE trades at 43.9 times and 37.7 times its estimated FY27 and FY28 earnings, respectively — around a 5% discount to NSE, HDFC Securities said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.