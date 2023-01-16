BSE Small cap stock up over 120% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split

BSE Small cap stock up over 120% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split2 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is a small-cap company listed on BSE having a market cap of ₹451.64 Cr and the company deals in the logistics sector.
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is a small-cap company listed on BSE having a market cap of ₹451.64 Cr and the company deals in the logistics sector. The company is one of India's major integrators of national logistics solutions. In terms of freight management, logistical solutions, and warehouse services, the organisation has more than 40 years of expertise. For the purpose of stock split, the Board of Directors today has announced record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the said corporate action.
The Board of Directors has said today in a stock exchange filing that “the Company has fixed Wednesday, 15th February 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for sub-division (split) of each equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up, approved by the shareholders."
The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th January 2023 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2022.
The shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹430.85 apiece level, up by 3.14% from the previous close of ₹417.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,615 shares. The stock got listed on the BSE on 13-10-2017 and since then it has risen 890.91%, setting a record high. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 709.66% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 772% during the past three years. It produced a multibagger return of 129.72% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 4.43% in 2023.
It has climbed by 80.91% over the past six months and by 3.29% over the past month. The stock has appreciated 1.40% during the past five trading days. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹509.10 on (14/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹178.00 on (14/01/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 15.37% below the 1 year high and 142.05% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 72.70% and a public stake of 27.30%.
