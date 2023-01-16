BSE Small cap stock up over 120% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split

The shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹430.85 apiece level, up by 3.14% from the previous close of ₹417.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,615 shares. The stock got listed on the BSE on 13-10-2017 and since then it has risen 890.91%, setting a record high. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 709.66% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 772% during the past three years. It produced a multibagger return of 129.72% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 4.43% in 2023.