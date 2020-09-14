BSE Smallcap at 15-month high, up 4% on hopes of liquidity blast post Sebi norms

“In reality, MFs are not likely to buy all the 250 small-cap stocks but instead, the incremental investments would be in a sub-set that they consider worth investing based on the philosophies of the respective fund houses. Another likely issue is that even before the MFs get around to buying these stocks (if MFs are eventually required to do so), there could be a lot of non-institutional actions in some of the stocks in the hope of their prices rallying in due course of time due to the institutional buying actions that the circular could entail," said JM Financials.