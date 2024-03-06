BSE Smallcap falls 1%; what should be your strategy for smallcap segment?
The smallcap market segment lags behind larger-cap counterparts due to cautious market sentiment over-inflated valuations.
In recent times, the small-cap market segment has experienced a notable correction, causing it to lag behind the performance of larger-cap counterparts. This shift comes as market sentiment grows cautious, prompted by concerns over inflated valuations amid a lack of fresh triggers.
