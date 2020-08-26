BSE Smallcap turns positive in 2020, but valuation gap to bluechips still low

Smaller stocks have recovered faster than blue chips as equity markets are gaining ground post the pandemic and as retail investors and HNIs are investing in smaller stocks in hopes of making quick money amid the market rally.

Gaining over 9% year to date, the BSE Smallcap index has turned positive in 2020 outpacing the large stocks. Benchmark Sensex is still down 5.28% since the beginning of the year, while BSE Midcap index has managed to gain 1.24% in this period. On Wednesday, both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rallied for eight consecutive sessions, the longest positive streak since January.

Both BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices have outpaced Sensex which has gained 50.39% from lows hit on 24 March when markets had crashed over 10% in a single day.

In this period, BSE Smallcap index surged 68.76% while BSE Midcap soared 56.03%.

According to Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities, Nifty breaking above the 200 weekly moving average (WMA) in the middle of July signalled a structural bull phase for the market which started the rally in mid and small caps.

"In this calendar year the BSE Small Cap Index had earlier peaked at 15,000 level in end of January (just before the Union Budget) and after falling to below 9,000 in March it has again come to 15,000 mark. The outperformance needs to be viewed in the backdrop of the huge underperformance of the Smallcap Index Vs the benchmark between 2018 and end of 2019," he said.

The active participation of retail and HNI investors is leading to sharp rally in mid and small caps, Oza added.

Surge in new retail participants into equities saw an inflow of liquidity into smaller stocks as they offer lower entry points. Typically, in a rising market smallcaps tend to grow faster than largecaps which are generally preferred by institutional investors.

However, despite the rapid rise, the valuation of BSE Smallcap index is still at 10.37% discount to Sensex. The valuation gap had touched a 5-year low at 24.38% in May.

At current levels, one-year forward price to earnings (PE) ratio of BSE Smallcap is at 19.27 times while Sensex is available at 21.05 times and BSE Midcap is at 22.45.

Oza warns that rich valuation of the benchmarks is one of the key risks to mid and small caps.

"Any reversal in bond yields, or sharp rise in the dollar Index could lead to sharp correction in global equity markets. Mid and smallcaps are prone to sharper correction when there is fall in the benchmark indices. Keeping in mind the unfavourable risk-reward ratio of benchmark indices one needs play the mid and small caps accordingly. The theme of big getting bigger had been playing out much before the pandemic itself. This has further accelerated post the pandemic and we are witnessing bigger companies gaining more market share in their respective segments. Many small companies may find it tough while facing competition from the bigger companies," Oza said.

To be sure, after a massive rise of 59.64% and 48.13% of BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices respectively in 2017, these smaller stocks have been under tremendous sell-off pressure. In 2018, BSE Smallcap was down 23.53% followed by a fall of 6.85% the next year. Similarly, BSE Midcap was down 13.38% and 3.05% in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

However, analysts at Morgan Stanley are confident that small and midcap stocks are ready for outperformance on the back of a growth recovery and attractive valuations.

"With monetary aggregates normalizing and significant policy action underway with a corporate tax cut last September, we think growth is set to turn. Smaller firms are likely to benefit more due to their operating and financial leverage. Small and midcap valuations are looking attractive relative to GDP and money supply, setting the stage for outperformance versus large cap stocks in the coming months," said Ridham Desai (equity strategist) and Sheela Rathi (equity analyst), Morgan Stanley, in a note on 18 August.

