The acid test for BSE SME IPOs is here amid stock market cracks

Over the last six months or so, monthly DRHP filings have moved to a higher trajectory. Thus, the monthly average of DRHPs shot up from about 7 in 2022 to 9 in 2023 to 13 in 2024. For the last six months of 2024, the monthly average was 18. January has seen no let-up, with 23 DRHPs having been filed till 24 January. This was the second-highest number in the past three years, after 25 in October 2024. As the market realigns to new realities, so could this number.