BSE SME stock bags order from L&T, Adani Group for Navi Mumbai International Airport.

SME stock Harshdeep Hortico share price fell over 2.4 per cent to ₹65 apiece on Wednesday, April 2. The BSE SME stock has ascended nearly 12 per cent in over a month despite weak market sentiments.

Harshdeep Hortico shares have over 20 per cent so far since its listing in February last year.

Harshdeep Hortico bags 2 new orders The company announced on Tuesday that it has bagged secured two significant orders from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (Adani Group) for the supply of flower pots to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

According to the exchange filing, the orders valued at approximately ₹43.50 lakhsand ₹96.45 lakhs respectively, are slated for delivery by30th June 2025.

“We are thrilled to receive these significant orders for the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Our long-term relationship with L&T and the Adani Group for their major infrastructure projects highlights the quality, innovation, and reliability of Harshdeep Hortico’s products. We remain committed to innovation through sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies," said Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd.

“This development follows the company’s previous success in securing orders worthINR 86.6 lakhslast year for supplying customized planters toMumbai International Airport Limited (INR 64.90 lakhs)and Mangaluru International Airport (INR 21.7 lakhs), both operated by the Adani Group. The company had successfully executed these orders within 120 days,” the company said in a release dated April 1.

Harshdeep Hortico has a market capitalization of around ₹107 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹86 and ₹42.20, respectively.

The company provides pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture. With an in-house design team, two manufacturing units, three company-owned stores, ten exclusive distributors, and a robust omni-channel sales network, the company offersover 500 varieties of pots and plantersacross27 states and union territories in India, as well as select international markets inEurope, Africa, and Asia.