BSE SME stock gains 4% as board announces record date for 8:5 bonus share issue. Details here

BSE SME stock DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures gained as much as 4.76 per cent to ₹149.80 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, August 20, after the company announced the record date of its 8:5 bonus issue.

The stock opened at ₹147 in early morning session on Wednesday, as compared to previous close of ₹143 on Tuesday. The BSE SME stock is currently trading over 39 per cent away from its 52-week high price of ₹208.46, touched on September 15 last year.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures bonus issue details On August 20, the company announced that it has fixed Thursday, August 28, as the record date for determining shareholders eligibility for the bonus equity shares.

“In this regard, we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Thursday, August 28, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

In July, the company had announced that the board has approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 8:5.

"Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 5:8 i.e., 8 (Eight) new fully paid-up equity share for every 5 (Five) existing fully paid-up equity share held on Record Date, subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Company and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required," said DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures in a stock exchange filing.

According to the board resolution dated July 14, 2025, the company will allot eight fully paid equity shares for every five existing shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date.

As per the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, the bonus share issuance will be funded through the company’s free reserves and securities premium. Following this allotment, the company’s paid-up share capital will increase from ₹3.98 crore to ₹10.37 crore.