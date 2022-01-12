Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSE SME stock gives 76% return in last 9 trade sessions. Do you own?

Indian stock markets hit new highs today. Nifty rose 1.5% while Sensex surged nearly 900 points
2 min read . 10:52 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • BSE SME listed stock has shot up from 42.80 to 75.40 apiece levels in last 9 trade sessions, yielding around 76 per cent return to its investors

Multibagger stock for 2022: Year 2021 was a remarkable one for Indian stock markets as it managed to scale record high despite global economy reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic heat. So, after ushering into the New Year, stock market investors are busy finding out potential multibagger stocks or multibagger penny stocks for 2022. For such positional investors, they should continue with their conviction and hold the stock they have in their portfolio as some of the stocks have already given whopping return to its shareholders. Clara Industries shares are one such stock. The BSE SME listed stock has shot up from 42.80 to 75.40 apiece levels in last 9 trade sessions, yielding around 76 per cent return to its investors.

Clara Industries share price history

The BSE SME stock had closed at 42.80 on 30th December 2021 and afterwards it has been ascending continuously. The SME stock today opened with an upside gap of 5.95 per shares and went on to hit 20% upper circuit after hitting its lifetime high of 75.40 per share levels. So, if we look at Clara Industries share price rally in last 9 trade sessions, it has ascended from 42.80 to 75.40 apiece levels, logging to the tune of more than 76 per cent rise in this period.

Clara Industries IPO details

The public issue of Clara Industries got listed on BSE SME exchange on 29th December 2021. Clara Industries IPO hit the primary markets in December at price band of 43 per equity share. One lot of the IPO comprised 3000 company shares that means an applicant had to invest at least 1.29 lakh ( 43 x 3000) while applying for the public issue.

The public issue listed on BSE SME Exchange on 29th December 2021 at 43.20 apiece levels and closed at 44 after making its day high of 45.30 and day low of 43.20 per share. The SME stock closed at 42.80 levels on 30th December 2021.

Impact on investment

If an allottee had remained invested in Clara Industries till date after share allotment, its 1.29 lakh would have turned to 2,26,200 today.

