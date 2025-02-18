Small-cap stock Nisus Finance Services share price hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company announced that its Dubai-based fund advisor Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO has retained Houlihan Lokey, a leading global investment bank to assist in raising financing for the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC and its associated projects.

Nisus Finance Services stock finally closed at ₹361.90 on Tuesday, against previous close at ₹344.70 per share on Monday.

Also Read | India Inc’s dull earnings outlook signals tougher times ahead for markets

Houlihan Lokey is a prominent financial firm with a strong footprint in the US, Europe, West Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services.

Nisus Finance expansion plan details The Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, registered under DIFC as a Category 3C fund, operates under the regulation of the Dubai Financial Services Authority as a Qualified Investor Property Fund. It focuses on acquiring high-yield, stabilized, rent-generating assets in the Gulf region, aiming for a dollar IRR exceeding 20%. The fund has already invested $55 million in two prime Dubai properties—Jumeirah Village Circle and Al Furjan.

“This is a transformative moment for us in the GCC region as we drive a powerful strategy to unlock substanial alpha through high-yield, mitgated asset buyouts. With a highly skilled team in Dubai, we are fully equipped to seize this opportunity at scale. Our existing assets stand as proof of the immense potential in this space. The participation of a top-tier global investment bank in our fund’s distribution is a game-changer. Their deep-rooted expertise in the GCC market allowed them to quickly recognize our unique value proposition, and their partnership will be a catalyst in propelling this fund to unprecedented heights," said Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited.

Following its recent initial public offering, the firm has been focused on expanding fund licenses, raising new capital, and strengthening its investment management infrastructure. As it accelerates the growth of its Dubai-based fund with a target corpus of up to USD 1 billion, Nisus Finance is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious objectives. The firm's UAE operations have already established a strong financial ecosystem across the GCC region, making it one of the leading funds to secure leverage for acquiring stable, rent-yielding assets in the UAE.