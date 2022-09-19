BSE SME stock hits upper circuit after listing at 30% premium2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 11:39 AM IST
- Shantidoot Infra Services Limited share price opened at ₹105 on BSE against its offer price of ₹81 per equity share
Listen to this article
Shares of Shantidoot Infra Services Limited made a stellar debut on BSE SME exchange today. Shantidoot Infra Services Limited share price today opened at ₹105 apiece on BSE SME exchange, delivering around 30 per cent premium to the allottees against its issue offer of ₹81 per equity share. Within a hour of listing, the BSE SME stock hit upper circuit and climbed to its intraday high of ₹110.25 apiece, near 30 per cent higher from its issue price. Its debut price of ₹105 is its intraday low as well.