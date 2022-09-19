BSE SME stock hits upper circuit after listing at 30% premium

In last three financial years, this company has delivered strong financials as its total asset grew from ₹66.08 lakh at the end of FY20 to ₹3.52 crore at the end of FY22. Similarly, its net worth in this period grew from ₹2.81 lakh to ₹1.51 crore. Its net profit in this period grew from ₹2.81 lakh to ₹1.70 crore. It is based in the capital of Bihar and it has exposure in Bihar and Jharkhand. It is specialised in providing construction services to education, healthcare and hospitality sectors.