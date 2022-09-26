BSE SME stock hits upper circuit on all 10 sessions since listing. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 01:43 PM IST
- EP Biocomposites IPO was launched in August 2022 at a price band of ₹126 per equity share
Shares of EP Biocomposites were listed on BSE SME exchange on 13th September 2022. The SME stock was listed at ₹160.25 apiece on BSE SME exchange, delivering more than 27 per cent listing premium to its allottees against the offer price of ₹126 per share. However, allottees got an icing on their cake as the BSE stock continue to climb after listing and hit upper circuit. The process continued for next 9 sessions as well. Despite huge weakness in the equity markets, EP Biocomposites share price today opened with an upside gap and hit 5 per cent upper circuit after climbing to new life-time high of ₹260.25 apiece. Hence, the stock has hit upper circuit on all 10 trade sessions since its listing on 13th September 2022 on the BSE SME exchange.