Shares of EP Biocomposites were listed on BSE SME exchange on 13th September 2022. The SME stock was listed at ₹160.25 apiece on BSE SME exchange, delivering more than 27 per cent listing premium to its allottees against the offer price of ₹126 per share. However, allottees got an icing on their cake as the BSE stock continue to climb after listing and hit upper circuit. The process continued for next 9 sessions as well. Despite huge weakness in the equity markets, EP Biocomposites share price today opened with an upside gap and hit 5 per cent upper circuit after climbing to new life-time high of ₹260.25 apiece. Hence, the stock has hit upper circuit on all 10 trade sessions since its listing on 13th September 2022 on the BSE SME exchange .

Multibagger return to allottees

As mentioned above, EP Biocomposites IPO was launched at a fixed price band of ₹126 apiece on 29th August 2022. Subscription for EP Biocomposites IPO ended on 5th September 2022 and the public issue was subscribed 18.51 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 15.44 times. It listed on 13th at ₹160.25 per share and went on to lock-in 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹168.25, which was its close on the listing day as well.

After listing on 13th September 2022, this SME stock has hit upper circuit on all 9 session post-listing and climbed to ₹260.75 per share levels today. This means, the stock has doubled money of those allottees' who are still holding the stock after listing.

Singapore-based FII invests in BSE SME stock

Recently, the BSE stock hit headlines as Singapore-based foreign institutional investor Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund bought stake in small-cap company. Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund bought 12,000 shares of the company paying ₹224.15 per share. So, the BSE listed small-cap company attracted ₹26,89,800 from this deal. The investment firm bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on 21st September 2022.