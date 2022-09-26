BSE SME stock hits upper circuit on all 10 sessions since listing. Do you own?

Shares of EP Biocomposites were listed on BSE SME exchange on 13th September 2022. The SME stock was listed at ₹160.25 apiece on BSE SME exchange, delivering more than 27 per cent listing premium to its allottees against the offer price of ₹126 per share. However, allottees got an icing on their cake as the BSE stock continue to climb after listing and hit upper circuit. The process continued for next 9 sessions as well. Despite huge weakness in the equity markets, EP Biocomposites share price today opened with an upside gap and hit 5 per cent upper circuit after climbing to new life-time high of ₹260.25 apiece. Hence, the stock has hit upper circuit on all 10 trade sessions since its listing on 13th September 2022 on the BSE SME exchange.

