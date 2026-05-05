BSE SME stock hits 5% upper circuit despite Indian stock market sell-off

BSE SME stock HRS Aluglaze share price was locked in 5% upper circuit of ₹225.75 on Tuesday, May 5, despite broader weakness on Dalal Street.
Both Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were down around 1% each on the back of escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The gains also came after the company announced that it had secured a new work order worth ₹1.31 crore from PSP Projects Limited. The order, which involves the supply and installation of aluminium windows, is to be executed over the next four months, providing near-term revenue visibility.
The stock is currently 23% away from its 52-week high of ₹292.60, hit in March 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹126 in December 2025.
According to the company’s regulatory filing, the contract pertains to a project at Adani – Skilled Acmd Plot-D in Mundra and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2026. The order is domestic in nature and has been awarded by PSP Projects, with no related party involvement.
The company also stated that the total value of orders under execution and recently awarded now stands at ₹1.31 crore, excluding GST, indicating a steady build-up in its order book. The latest contract further reinforces its positioning as a provider of architectural aluminium solutions across projects.
Commenting on the development, Rupesh Shah said the company remains focused on efficient execution while maintaining quality standards and timelines. He added that continued client trust reflects the company’s growing credibility in handling marquee assignments.
The company reiterated its focus on building a diversified and robust order book going forward, with an emphasis on execution efficiency and client satisfaction.
Last month, as well, HRS Aluglaze had secured multiple orders worth ₹11.45 crore from four clients, strengthening its order book and near-term execution visibility. The contracts include façade and glazing work at a semiconductor facility in Sanand, along with projects in Mumbai and other locations involving aluminium windows, railings, and related installations. Execution timelines range from May 2026 to December 2027, indicating a steady revenue pipeline.
Management said the order wins reflect continued client trust and reinforce the company’s positioning in architectural aluminium solutions. The company remains focused on timely execution, quality delivery, and building a diversified order pipeline to support long-term growth.
HRS Aluglaze operates as an integrated player in the aluminium solutions segment, offering services across design, supply, and installation. Its product portfolio includes aluminium windows and doors, façade systems, curtain wall glazing, and cladding solutions, catering to both commercial and residential projects.
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