BSE SME stock in focus: Exhicon Events locked-in at upper circuit for second day in a row post-listing2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
- Stock in focus: BSE SME stock had a par listing on Monday but the scrip soon attracted attention of stock market bulls
BSE SME stock in focus: After par listing on the BSE SME exchange on Monday (17th April 2023), shares of Exhicon Events media solutions Ltd has been hitting upper circuit on a continuous basis. The BSE SME stock locked-in at 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday and the SME stock has hit upper circuit in early morning deals on Tuesday as well.
