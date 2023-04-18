BSE SME stock in focus: After par listing on the BSE SME exchange on Monday (17th April 2023), shares of Exhicon Events media solutions Ltd has been hitting upper circuit on a continuous basis. The BSE SME stock locked-in at 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday and the SME stock has hit upper circuit in early morning deals on Tuesday as well.

The SME stock opened today with upside gap and hit upper circuit within few seconds of stock market's opening bell today as there was no seller available fro the stock available at ₹70.56 apiece. The BSE SME IPO was launched at a price band of ₹61 to ₹64 apiece, which means the SME stock has delivered over 10 per cent return to the lucky allottees who remained invested in the stock after par listing of the public issue.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions share price history

Exhicon Events media solutions Ltd IPO (Initial Public Offering) was launched launched on 31st March 2023 and the IPO was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. The public issue worth ₹21.12 crore was available for bidding till 5th April 2023. Exhicon Events media solutions Ltd was book build in nature and it was subscribed 1.95 times. The retail portion of the public offer was subscribed 2.31 times whereas NII portion was subscribed 3.28 times. The QIB portion of the public issue was also fully subscribed.

After successful allotment of shares on 11th April 2023, shares of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd listed on BSE SME exchange on Monday. The SME stock opened at ₹64 apiece on BSE but attracted buying interest post-listing and hit intraday high of ₹67.20 per share, locking-in at 5 per cent upper circuit on the listing date. The SME stock opened upside on Tuesday as well and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few seconds of stock market's opening bell today.