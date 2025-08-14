BSE SME stock Nisus Finance jumps after Q1 results 2025. Check details

Shares of BSE SME-listed Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd (NiFCO) gained nearly 2 percent on Thursday, August 14, hitting an intraday high of ₹384 after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The performance reflected sharp year-on-year growth across revenue, profit, and margins, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

The stock has risen 8 percent so far in August after an almost 27 percent rise in July. Before that, it was in the red for 5 straight months between February and June. It shed 14.5 percent in June, 5.75 percent in May, 3.11 percent in April, 14 percent in March, and 11.6 percent in February. Meanwhile, in January, it was flat, up 0.6 percent.

Strong Financial Performance In Q1FY26, Nisus Finance posted a net profit of ₹16.85 crore, up 103.55 percent year-on-year, while total income surged 91.49 percent to ₹28.72 crore. EBITDA rose 83.19 percent to ₹21.69 crore, with the net profit margin improving by 348 basis points to 58.68 percent. The company attributed this growth to higher business volumes across both India and UAE markets, coupled with efficient cost management.

Expanding Market Leadership During the quarter, NiFCO strengthened its first-mover advantage as India’s first listed AIF manager, enhancing governance standards and market access. The RESO-1 fund continued to focus on special situations in the real estate sector, particularly complex self-redevelopment projects delivering 21 percent returns. Leveraging its GIFT City structure—among the first licensed for Overseas Portfolio Investment—the company offered Indian investors compliant access to global opportunities. Additionally, its Dubai entity remains the only Indian-promoted fund to secure global lender leverage.

NiFCO also advanced its asset tokenization initiatives through a partnership with Toyow, opening up new liquidity channels and expanding institutional investment reach. The company deployed ₹24 crore towards fund setup and fundraising expenses, to be amortized over the fund’s life. Increased UAE income also lowered the effective tax rate, boosting PAT margin to 59 percent.

Management Commentary Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, said this was the company’s strongest first quarter ever, with revenue and profitability seeing substantial year-on-year gains. He highlighted balanced growth between fund management and advisory businesses, alongside strategic investments in urban redevelopment, plans to acquire a leading construction platform, and global partnerships in asset tokenization.

“This has been our strongest first quarter ever, with revenue growing over 91 percent year on year and profitability more than doubling. We have seen strong momentum in both India and the UAE with a good balance between our fund management and advisory businesses. Our operating costs have stayed in line with our expansion plans, which has allowed us to scale efficiently,” Goenka said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.