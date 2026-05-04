BSE SME stock rebounds after announcement of H2 results 2026

Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a small-cap stock, has rebounded 9% from Monday’s intraday low to trade at ₹100 apiece after the release of the company’s H2FY26 numbers, which appeared to have boosted investor sentiment.
For H2FY26, the company reported a healthy improvement in its financial performance during both the half and the full financial year. Revenue from operations for H2 rose to ₹36.07 crore from ₹31.45 crore in H2FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 15%.
On the profitability front, the company’s EBITDA increased to ₹11.33 crore in the reporting period ended March 2026 as against ₹9.11 crore in the corresponding period last year, indicating stronger operating efficiency.
Meanwhile, net profit for H2 came in at ₹6.82 crore, compared with ₹5.48 crore in H2Y25, marking an increase of about 25%. For the full year, Harshdeep maintained the same growth trajectory, with revenue from operations in FY26 at ₹68.71 crore, up from ₹56.27 crore in FY25, for a yearly rise of around 22%.
Annual EBITDA improved to ₹19.78 crore versus ₹15.31 crore in the previous financial year, while net profit climbed to ₹12.52 crore from ₹9.70 crore in FY25.
Harshdeep Hortico is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying various types of pots and planters, including plastic indoor planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-moulded planters, fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, and Eco Series planters, along with related accessories.
The company’s shares were listed on the Indian stock market in February 2024 and, soon after listing, struggled to gain momentum as the stock remained under pressure for the next year before witnessing a sharp acceleration.
Between March 2025 and August 2025, the stock witnessed a one-way rally, hitting an all-time high of ₹116 apiece. However, the rally quickly faded in the subsequent months as the stock resumed its losing streak, which eventually dragged it below the ₹80 mark.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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