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BSE SME stock rebounds after announcement of H2 results 2026

Harshdeep Hortico Limited's stock rose 9% to 100 following positive H2FY26 results, with revenue increasing nearly 15% year-on-year. The company reported improved EBITDA and a 25% rise in net profit, reflecting strong financial performance.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated4 May 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Between March 2025 and August 2025, the stock witnessed a one-way rally, hitting an all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>116 apiece.
Between March 2025 and August 2025, the stock witnessed a one-way rally, hitting an all-time high of ₹116 apiece. (Pixabay)
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Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a small-cap stock, has rebounded 9% from Monday’s intraday low to trade at 100 apiece after the release of the company’s H2FY26 numbers, which appeared to have boosted investor sentiment.

For H2FY26, the company reported a healthy improvement in its financial performance during both the half and the full financial year. Revenue from operations for H2 rose to 36.07 crore from 31.45 crore in H2FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 15%.

On the profitability front, the company’s EBITDA increased to 11.33 crore in the reporting period ended March 2026 as against 9.11 crore in the corresponding period last year, indicating stronger operating efficiency.

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Meanwhile, net profit for H2 came in at 6.82 crore, compared with 5.48 crore in H2Y25, marking an increase of about 25%. For the full year, Harshdeep maintained the same growth trajectory, with revenue from operations in FY26 at 68.71 crore, up from 56.27 crore in FY25, for a yearly rise of around 22%.

Annual EBITDA improved to 19.78 crore versus 15.31 crore in the previous financial year, while net profit climbed to 12.52 crore from 9.70 crore in FY25.

Harshdeep Hortico is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying various types of pots and planters, including plastic indoor planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-moulded planters, fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, and Eco Series planters, along with related accessories.

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Harshdeep Hortico share price trend

The company’s shares were listed on the Indian stock market in February 2024 and, soon after listing, struggled to gain momentum as the stock remained under pressure for the next year before witnessing a sharp acceleration.

Between March 2025 and August 2025, the stock witnessed a one-way rally, hitting an all-time high of 116 apiece. However, the rally quickly faded in the subsequent months as the stock resumed its losing streak, which eventually dragged it below the 80 mark.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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