Stock Market today: BSE SME stock under ₹50, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd share price, extends post-Q2 results rally for second day in a row

Bhatia Communications share price opened at ₹29.88 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 3% higher than the previous close of ₹29. The Bhatia Cmmunications share price thereafter rose further to ₹30.

The Bhatia Communications share price was gaining for second day in a row after its Q2 results that were declared on Tuesday.

Bhatia Communications Q2 Results Bhatia Communications during the September 2024 quarter had seen its revenues at ₹107.70 Crore rise 7% over ₹100.86 crore in the year ago quarter

Bhatia Communications Earnings before interest tex depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda at ₹5.74 crore grew 47% year on year over ₹3.90 crore in the year ago quarter. The Ebitda margin also expnaded to 5.3% in Q2 compared to 3.9% in the year ago quarter

Not suprising the net profit of Bhatia Communications at ₹3.66 crore increased 48% over the year ago quarters ₹2.47 Crore.

About Bhatia Communications & Retail

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited is a well known multi-brand consumer durables and electronic and electrical appliances retailer, specializing in a wide range of products.

It remains a known and among key player in South and Central Gujarat, and other neighboring areas with a strong presence across Gujarat.

The Company operates a network of multi-brand outlets (MBOs) under the brand name Bhatia Communication, "Bhatia Mobile - The One Stop Shop“, “Only Mobile”, “Mobile Station” and manages exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for various brands.

As of H1 FY25, the company had 210 outlets (206 owned and 4 franchised), having begun mobile sales in 1996 and incorporated in 2008 with just one store.

In FY23, it opened its first store in Maharashtra and expanded its activities beyond Gujarat.