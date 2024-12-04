Stock Market today: BSE SME stock under ₹50, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd share price, extends post-Q2 results rally for second day in a row {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhatia Communications share price opened at ₹29.88 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 3% higher than the previous close of ₹29. The Bhatia Cmmunications share price thereafter rose further to ₹30.

The Bhatia Communications share price was gaining for second day in a row after its Q2 results that were declared on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhatia Communications Q2 Results Bhatia Communications during the September 2024 quarter had seen its revenues at ₹107.70 Crore rise 7% over ₹100.86 crore in the year ago quarter

Bhatia Communications Earnings before interest tex depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda at ₹5.74 crore grew 47% year on year over ₹3.90 crore in the year ago quarter. The Ebitda margin also expnaded to 5.3% in Q2 compared to 3.9% in the year ago quarter

Not suprising the net profit of Bhatia Communications at ₹3.66 crore increased 48% over the year ago quarters ₹2.47 Crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Bhatia Communications & Retail

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited is a well known multi-brand consumer durables and electronic and electrical appliances retailer, specializing in a wide range of products.

It remains a known and among key player in South and Central Gujarat, and other neighboring areas with a strong presence across Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Company operates a network of multi-brand outlets (MBOs) under the brand name Bhatia Communication, "Bhatia Mobile - The One Stop Shop“, “Only Mobile", “Mobile Station" and manages exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for various brands.

As of H1 FY25, the company had 210 outlets (206 owned and 4 franchised), having begun mobile sales in 1996 and incorporated in 2008 with just one store.

In FY23, it opened its first store in Maharashtra and expanded its activities beyond Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

