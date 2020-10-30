Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >BSE StAR MF registers 76.74 lakh transactions worth 22,828 cr in Oct
Source: Mint

BSE StAR MF registers 76.74 lakh transactions worth 22,828 cr in Oct

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST PTI

  • BSE said the platform has registered a record 76.74 lakh transactions in September, surpassing its previous high of 73.34 lakh in August
  • StAR MF's current SIP book size is 55.68 lakh

NEW DELHI : Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed 76.74 lakh transactions worth 22,828 crore in October.

In comparison, the platform had done 71.93 lakh transactions in the preceding month, the exchange said in a statement.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, BSE StAR MF has helped asset management companies (AMCs), members and their clients in smooth paperless transactions.

Overall, the platform achieved 4.76 crore transactions during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 2.94 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to 74.5 crore in October 2020, the exchange said.

StAR MF's current SIP book size is 55.68 lakh.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

