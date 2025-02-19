From saviour to struggler? This stock faces bear market test
Summary
- Derivative strength has kept BSE afloat amid market turmoil, but mid- and small-cap weakness poses near-term risks. As regulatory shifts reshape trading dynamics, the exchange is betting on higher-margin contracts to sustain growth.
The December quarter was brutal for investors, with the market slumping 7.3% and portfolios deep in the red. Yet, one investor found an unlikely lifeline: BSE. The market barometer helped ace investor Mukul Aggarwal weather the storm, providing a rare bright spot amid the downturn.