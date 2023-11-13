BSE stock hits new record high, up 471% from March low; is it still a ‘buy’?
BSE shares recorded a gain of 333% in the last six months, rising from ₹430.95 apiece to ₹1,863 apiece, driven by market share gains.
Shares of BSE, one of Asia's oldest stock exchanges, continued their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Monday, surging by 9.21% to ₹2,321 apiece. During the session, the stock reached a new peak of 2,350. Over the last three trading sessions, the shares have gained 18.23%.
