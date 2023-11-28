BSE share price jumps 5% after Jefferies initiates coverage; sees 24% upside
Jefferies has initiated a 'buy' recommendation for BSE, setting a price target of ₹2,700, indicating an upside potential of 24 percent. The stock's lower forward P/E ratio compared to other market players suggests a potentially attractive investment opportunity, said the brokerage.
Shares of BSE rose 5 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, extending gains for 3rd session after global brokerage Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with bullish outlook.
