BSE share price jumps 5% after Jefferies initiates coverage; sees 24% upside

Shares of BSE rose 5 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, extending gains for 3rd session after global brokerage Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with bullish outlook.

Jefferies has initiated a 'buy' recommendation for BSE, setting a price target of ₹2,700, indicating an upside potential of 24 percent. The stock's lower forward P/E ratio compared to other market players suggests a potentially attractive investment opportunity, said the brokerage.

The stock rose as much as 5 percent to its intra-day high of ₹2,280. Meanwhile, in the last 3 sessions, it has advanced over 9 percent. It has given multibagger returns in the last 1 year as well as in 2023 YTD. BSE soared almost 280 percent in the last 1 year and over 318 percent in 2023 YTD.

Rising over 22 percent just in November, the stock has extended gains for 8 straight months since April. Between April to November, it rallied 474 percent. However, the stock was in the red in the first 3 months of the current calendar year, down 5.8 percent in January, 14.16 percent in February and 2.22 percent in March.

The stock also hit its record high of ₹2475, earlier this month on November 20, 2023. It has now advanced 509 percent from its 52-week low of ₹406.20, hit on March 28, 2023.

Maintaining a bullish view on BSE, the global brokerage also predicted a substantial 150 percent increase in earnings for the stock in the fiscal year 2024, with a doubling effect expected by the fiscal year 2026.

In the September quarter, the leading stock exchange reported a four-fold jump in net profit at ₹118.4 crore as against a net profit of ₹29.4 crore in the year-ago period. The bourse's revenue also rose 53 percent to a record ₹367 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY24), from ₹240 crore in the year-ago period.

"We shall continue to invest in the development of human resources, new products, technology infrastructure, etc, and thus pursue long-term growth shareholders and deliver on our mission of Vibrant BSE 2025," the exchange's MD & CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said.

Jefferies further highlighted that Indian exchanges are an exceptional investment opportunity, citing the country's robust fundamentals, including strong GDP growth, a growing market capitalization relative to GDP, and an increasing participation in equity markets.

"Moreover, exchanges are insulated from risks of compression in fees, unlike the debate between active and passive AMCs (asset management companies) as well as discount and full-service brokers," Jefferies said in a report.

The brokerage also stated that the remarkable surge in derivatives trading as the predominant source of revenue for exchanges. In May, BSE Ltd reintroduced Sensex and Bankex F&O contracts, experiencing substantial month-on-month growth.

The BSE's derivatives market share soared from less than 1 percent to 14 percent over the past six months, propelled by the success of these product launches.

"Continued growth and improved monetisation will lift the share of derivatives income to 35 percent of revenues in FY25 as against 2 percent in 2Q FY24. Derivatives ramp-up is the key driver for recent earnings upgrades and stock performance," Jefferies noted.

