BSE stock to consider stock split after giving 85% YTD return. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Multibagger stock for 2023: The board of directors of small-cap company is going to consider stock split proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 31st March 2023 i.e. today
Stock split 2023: Square Four Projects India shares are one of the potential multibagger stocks for 2023. This small-cap stock has risen from around ₹8 to ₹15 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. This potential multibagger penny stock for 2023 is in focus today as board of directors of the company is going to consider the proposal for stock split in its board meeting today. The small-cap company has informed Indian bourses about the proposed stock split and scheduled board meeting in this regard.
