Stock split 2023: Square Four Projects India shares are one of the potential multibagger stocks for 2023. This small-cap stock has risen from around ₹8 to ₹15 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. This potential multibagger penny stock for 2023 is in focus today as board of directors of the company is going to consider the proposal for stock split in its board meeting today. The small-cap company has informed Indian bourses about the proposed stock split and scheduled board meeting in this regard.

Informing Indian bourses about the stock split proposal, the potential multibagger stock for 2023 said, "We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 31st day of March, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 238A, A J C Bose Road, 2nd Floor, Kolkata- 700 020 to consider and approve the proposal for Stock Split (reduction in face value) of the equity share of the Company."

Square Four Projects India share price history

This possible multibagger penny stock for 2023 has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. It has ascended from ₹8 to ₹15 apiece levels in 2023 in YTD, delivering more than 85 per cent return to its positional shareholders in first quarter of the current year. However, prior to the beginning of 2023, this small-cap multibagger stock has remained in base building mode throughout the year.

The multibagger stock for 2023 is available for trade on BSE only. It has a market cap of ₹14 crore and its trade volume today after around two hours of trade is 888 only. So, the stock is a low float stock suitable for high risk investors only. The stock split is expected to increase volume of the penny stock as other fundamentals of the stock are expected to remain same for the small-cap stock. It s52-week low is ₹8 whereas its 52-week high is ₹20.85 apiece.