BSE stock to consider stock split after giving 85% YTD return. Do you own?

The multibagger stock for 2023 is available for trade on BSE only. It has a market cap of ₹14 crore and its trade volume today after around two hours of trade is 888 only. So, the stock is a low float stock suitable for high risk investors only. The stock split is expected to increase volume of the penny stock as other fundamentals of the stock are expected to remain same for the small-cap stock. It s52-week low is ₹8 whereas its 52-week high is ₹20.85 apiece.