BSE Tech glitch: ICICI Direct asks clients to shift trade orders on NSE; says working with BSE to resolve issue

 Livemint

ICICI Direct on October 12 morning wrote on its social media platform X, “You may face difficulty in placing trades on BSE exchange as there is a connectivity issue at BSE. You can place your trades at NSE, which is working fine.”

“We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up,” ICICI Direct said.Premium
“We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up,” ICICI Direct said.

ICICI Direct on Thursday informed its clients of glitches in placing trade orders on BSE due to connectivity issues, while also suggesting them to use the NSE, media reports said.

The domestic brokerage ICICI Direct on October 12 morning wrote on its social media platform X, “You may face difficulty in placing trades on BSE exchange as there is a connectivity issue at BSE. You can place your trades at NSE, which is working fine."

It added that they were working with the BSE team on resolving it.

“We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up," the statement said.

An X user said there was issue with ICICI Direct also as he was not able sell stocks available in his portfolio.

“There is issue with ICICI direct also not able sell stocks available in my portfolio and your so called customer helpless service are not able to rectify since 2 days," wrote the user.

Another user said," Even in NSE, first 15 minutes orders get executed with delay. I have raised this issue with all - RMs, CTO, etc. I am told you dont have enough pipes to connect to exchanges and in the process of procuring it. This is story is told to me past 8 months."

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST
