BSE to introduce F&O contracts on 43 stocks: 3 Adani firms, Paytm, Zomato to join list from December 13

BSE on Friday shared the list of over 40 stocks that will be available for F&O trading from next month. Effective December 13, 2024, as many as 43 securities including 3 Adani stocks, IRFC, LIC, Nykaa, among others, will be available for future and options trading.
“Trading members are requested to note that futures and options contracts for below mentioned underlying securities shall be available for trading in Equity Derivatives segment with effect from December 13, 2024,” BSE said in a circular.
