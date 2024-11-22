Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BSE to introduce F&O contracts on 43 stocks: 3 Adani firms, Paytm, Zomato to join list from December 13

Nikita Prasad

  • BSE to introduce F&O contracts on 43 stocks: 3 Adani firms, Paytm, Zomato to join list from December 13

F&O stocks BSE list: Stock exchange BSE will introduce F&O contracts on 40 stocks from December 13, 2024

BSE on Friday shared the list of over 40 stocks that will be available for F&O trading from next month. Effective December 13, 2024, as many as 43 securities including 3 Adani stocks, IRFC, LIC, Nykaa, among others, will be available for future and options trading.

“Trading members are requested to note that futures and options contracts for below mentioned underlying securities shall be available for trading in Equity Derivatives segment with effect from December 13, 2024," BSE said in a circular.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
