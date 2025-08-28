BSE to introduce pre-open session in index and stock futures in F&O segment from THIS date

Stock exchange BSE notified on Thursday, August 28, proposed to introduce a pre-open session for index and stock futures in the equity derivatives segment. The same is expected to come into force from Monday, December 08, 2025, onwards.

While the exchanges already hold pre-open session trading in the equity segment, BSE said that now the same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for pre-open session trading in the equity derivatives segment.

Currently, the pre-open trading session for the equity cash segment is conducted between 9 AM to 9:15 AM on both BSE and NSE.

“Trading members are requested to note that there shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate roll-out of the said functionality,” the BSE circular stated.

In order to facilitate the smoother rollout of this new feature, BSE suggested that the changes related to Pre-Open Session in the Equity Derivatives Segment shall be made available for testing from October 06, 2025, in a test (simulation) environment.

“Members and third-party front-end trading application vendors are requested to initiate changes in their respective applications and test the same in the test environment to ensure a smooth rollout,” the BSE circular said.

Indian stock market today Meanwhile, the Indian stock market traded on a weak note, extending its selloff to the second straight session on Thursday. Both benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — lost nearly 1% in intraday trade today as the additional 25% tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on India came into effect.

These tariffs are over and above 25% imposed earlier this month, taking the effective tax rate on Indian exports to the US to 50%.

The losses in the Indian stock market were broad-based, with all the major indices trading with cuts. Shares of capital markets stocks declined by up to 4%. BSE share price was also down over 1% in trade today at ₹2,190 apiece.

