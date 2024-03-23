BSE to launch beta version of T+0 settlement next week. Check date, other details
The beta version of T+0 means settlement on the same day
Following guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has declared to introduce a beta version of the T+0 settlement. The BSE said in a notice on Friday that it will introduce the beta version of the T+0 settlement on 28th March 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week. The BSE said that after the introduction of the beta version of T+0 settlement, all the charges/fees like Transaction Charges, STT, and Regulatory/Turnover Fees that are applicable for T+1 settled security will be applicable for T+0 settled security.
