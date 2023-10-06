BSE to launch options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures contracts from THIS date, know details
oSE to introduce options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures contracts from Oct 9
Bombay Stock Exchange will launch options contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and brent crude oil futures from October 9, announced the stock exchange on Friday.
