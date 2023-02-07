BSE to offload 2.5% stake in CDSL via OFS route
- The BSE Board has approves divestment of 2.5% equity shares in CDSL via OFS
Leading bourse Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday said it will offload 2.5% stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. The stake sale will be carried out through offer for sale (OFS) route.
