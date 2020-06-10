BSE to shift weekly contracts in equity derivatives to Monday

BSE, said on Wednesday, that expiry of weekly contracts will be moved to Monday in equity derivatives segment effective from 29 June. Currently, expiry for this segment is on Thursday. However, the stock exchange said, besides weekly contracts, all other contracts will continue to expire on last Thursday of calendar month.

BSE has also introduced liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) in the equity derivatives segment for BSE Sensex 50 - weekly and monthly futures and options contracts effective from 1 July, 2020. Under the LES, brokers and other market intermediaries are given incentives for a specified period of time to bring in liquidity and generate investor interest in securities that have limited trading activity.

BSE Sensex 50 is a transparent, rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of the top 50 largest and liquid stocks in the BSE Large Midcap by float-adjusted market capitalization.

Shri Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE, said, "We are sure that this product shall gain wider participation and acceptance among all market participants due to its unique product offering."

In March quarter, BSE managed to improve its cash market share by 53 basis points (bps) sequentially but was still down 188 bps year-on-year to 6.8% in FY20. "Interoperability has offered some respite in fourth quarter, but the progress is slow. BSE is trying to fight back and build the derivative volume through LES, but it’s still early days. New initiatives like Insurance platform, currency trading in INX sounds promising but there is no revenue visibility in the near term and is impacting margins," said HDFC Securities in a note on 22 May.

In January to March, BSE’s revenue was up 8.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹120 crore led by 19.5%growth in transaction revenue offset by 1% drop in annual listing fees.

