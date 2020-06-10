BSE to shift weekly contracts in equity derivatives to Monday

In March quarter, BSE managed to improve its cash market share by 53 basis points (bps) sequentially but was still down 188 bps year-on-year to 6.8% in FY20. "Interoperability has offered some respite in fourth quarter, but the progress is slow. BSE is trying to fight back and build the derivative volume through LES, but it’s still early days. New initiatives like Insurance platform, currency trading in INX sounds promising but there is no revenue visibility in the near term and is impacting margins," said HDFC Securities in a note on 22 May.