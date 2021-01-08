BSE-listed companies’ m-cap zooms to fresh record high of over Rs195.21 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over ₹195.21 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets returned to winning ways after two days of decline.

Helped by the rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to ₹1,95,21,653.40 crore ($2.6 trillion) in early trade.

The BSE Sensex surged 471.31 points to a high of 48,564.63 on Friday.

Equity indices had declined for the second straight session till Thursday.

Last year, the Sensex gained 15.7% where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Equity investors grew richer by ₹32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

