BSE-listed companies’ m-cap zooms to fresh record high of over Rs195.21 lakh cr

M-cap of BSE-listed companies zooms to fresh record high of over ₹195.21 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over ₹195.21 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets returned to winning ways after two days of decline.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over ₹195.21 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets returned to winning ways after two days of decline.

Also read Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

The BSE Sensex surged 471.31 points to a high of 48,564.63 on Friday.

Equity indices had declined for the second straight session till Thursday.

Last year, the Sensex gained 15.7% where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Equity investors grew richer by ₹32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.