The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the Covid-19 crisis (HT_PRINT)

BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record 193.18 lakh crore

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 09:04 PM IST PTI

  • At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at 1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion)
  • Equity indices declined for the second straight session

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over 193.18 lakh crore on Thursday.

At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at 1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).

The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped nearly 81 points to close at 48,093.32 on Thursday despite opening with gains.

"Taking cue from a positive opening in the Asian market, today the domestic market too opened higher. However, the optimism was short lived, and profit-booking led to the benchmark index ending flat for the day," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

Equity indices declined for the second straight session.

Reliance Industries Limited remained the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of 12,11,467.12 crore, followed by TCS at 11,37,985.71 crore.

The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the Covid-19 crisis. Equity investors grew richer by 32.49 lakh crore last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

