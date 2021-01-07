BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record 193.18 lakh crore

BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record ₹193.18 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 09:04 PM IST
- At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at ₹1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion)
- Equity indices declined for the second straight session
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over ₹193.18 lakh crore on Thursday.
At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at ₹1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).
The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped nearly 81 points to close at 48,093.32 on Thursday despite opening with gains.
"Taking cue from a positive opening in the Asian market, today the domestic market too opened higher. However, the optimism was short lived, and profit-booking led to the benchmark index ending flat for the day," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.
Equity indices declined for the second straight session.
Reliance Industries Limited remained the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of ₹12,11,467.12 crore, followed by TCS at ₹11,37,985.71 crore.
The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the Covid-19 crisis. Equity investors grew richer by ₹32.49 lakh crore last year.
