Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record 193.18 lakh crore
The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the Covid-19 crisis

BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record 193.18 lakh crore

1 min read . 09:04 PM IST PTI

  • At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at 1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion)
  • Equity indices declined for the second straight session

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over 193.18 lakh crore on Thursday.

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over 193.18 lakh crore on Thursday.

At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at 1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at 1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped nearly 81 points to close at 48,093.32 on Thursday despite opening with gains.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

"Taking cue from a positive opening in the Asian market, today the domestic market too opened higher. However, the optimism was short lived, and profit-booking led to the benchmark index ending flat for the day," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

Equity indices declined for the second straight session.

Reliance Industries Limited remained the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of 12,11,467.12 crore, followed by TCS at 11,37,985.71 crore.

The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the Covid-19 crisis. Equity investors grew richer by 32.49 lakh crore last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.