BSE-listed companies' market capitalization hits record high at 211 trillion

V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "BSE market cap touched an all time high amid the serious health crisis that the nation is going through. The economy also is getting impacted by the lockdowns, curfews and restrictions on mobility. But the market, which is forward looking, is driven by the hope that the second wave will peak around mid-May and the economy will soon bounce back."

