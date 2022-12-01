Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE-listed firms at lifetime high, market cap reaches 289.88 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms at lifetime high, market cap reaches 289.88 lakh crore

1 min read . 08:34 PM ISTPTI
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh all-time high of 289.88 lakh crore.

  • Market cap of BSE-listed firms at lifetime peak of 289.88 lakh crore
  • Investors wealth climbs 8.96 lakh cr in 8 days

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh all-time high of 289.88 lakh crore on Thursday following an ongoing rally in equities.

Analysts have attributed the rally in the markets to foreign fund inflows and the latest comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Rallying for the eighth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it rallied 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak.

In eight days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 2,139.35 points or 3.49 per cent.

At the end of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms was at 2,89,88,217.01 crore. In eight days, investors wealth has climbed 8,96,963.87 crore.

"Domestic equities gained for the eighth consecutive day on the back of dovish commentary from the US Fed Chair. Nifty opened higher and made a fresh high before witnessing mild profit-booking in the later part of the day," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

The benchmark Sensex settled above 63,000-level for the first time ever on Wednesday.

"The benchmarks closed at fresh all-time highs following positive overnight Wall Street cues after Powell signalled smaller rate hikes. The celebratory mood at Dalal Street should continue with stock-specific action likely to command investors' attention," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

In Thursday's trade, in the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.63 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.62 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, IT jumped 2.03 per cent, realty (1.94 per cent), teck (1.58 per cent), commodities (1.24 per cent) and industrials (0.74 per cent).

Power, oil & gas, energy and FMCG were among the laggards.

A total of 2,033 firms advanced, while 1,463 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

