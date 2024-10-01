BSE-listed penny stock jumps 16% ahead of NSE debut. Details here

BSE-listed penny stock, U Y Fincorp, witnessed a significant surge in its share price ahead of its upcoming listing on the NSE.

Shivangini
Updated1 Oct 2024, 02:38 PM IST
BSE-listed penny stock: U Y Fincorp share price jumps 16% ahead of NSE listing on October 1
BSE-listed penny stock: U Y Fincorp share price jumps 16% ahead of NSE listing on October 1(Pixabay)

BSE-listed Penny Stock: Shares of U Y Fincorp, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), surged 16 per cent on Tuesday, October 1 ahead of their listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) scheduled for October 3.

The penny stock, which is already listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will now be admitted to dealings on the NSE under the symbol “UYFINCORP”.

U Y Fincorp's share price surged as much as 16 per cent to the day's high of 35.74. At 2.25 pm, the scrip was trading in the green, up 13.67 per cent at 34.67 on the BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 659.56 crore. 

The NSE listing was confirmed after the company received a letter from the exchange on September 30, 2024.

A total of 19,02,38,329 fully paid equity shares of 5 each will be admitted to the dealings on NSE. This new development is a major milestone for U Y Fincorp, indicating its ongoing growth and expanding role in India's financial services sector.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: 375% rally in one year. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after allotment of shares against warrants

U Y Fincorp financial performance

The annual revenue of U Y Fincorp shot up by 245.06 per cent in the last fiscal year to 197 crore. Meanwhile, its quarterly revenue saw a 71.87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise to 36 crore in Q1FY25. The company's profit growth was even more remarkable, with the annual net profit climbing 738.2 per cent to 64.92 crore in FY24.

U.Y. Fincorp is a debt-free company, which according to the company gives it more room to fuel future growth.

According to an official release, the company has also broadened its reach by launching its loan brand, GrowU, initially in Lucknow and Kanpur. It plans to expand further into regions like Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: Vikram Solar, Midwest file DRHP for IPO with SEBI

The company is focused on digitising small-ticket loans, maintaining a monthly disbursement rate of 100 lakh with interest rates ranging between 24 per cent and 30 per cent, the company claimed.

Also Read | PC Jeweller stock hits 5% upper circuit after announcement of 1:10 stock split

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 02:38 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

